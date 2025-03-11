Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ingles Markets worth $62,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $206,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.71. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

