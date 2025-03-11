Insider Buying: Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Insider Purchases 52,632 Shares of Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McEvoy purchased 52,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,473.93 ($19,165.99).
Camplify Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Camplify Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camplify
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Joby Aviation: From Prototype to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Camplify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camplify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.