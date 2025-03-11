Insider Buying: Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Insider Purchases 52,632 Shares of Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McEvoy purchased 52,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,473.93 ($19,165.99).

Camplify Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Camplify Company Profile

Camplify Holdings Limited engages in the operation of peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners to hirers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. The company operates Camplify, a platform that offers RVs, including caravans, motorhomes, camper trailers, and campervans for rent; and PaulCamper, a peer-to-peer RV sharing platform.

