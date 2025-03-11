Insider Buying: Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Purchases 16,310 Shares of Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lester purchased 16,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($25,828.89).

Kier Group Stock Down 11.7 %

LON KIE traded down GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123.60 ($1.59). 108,632,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,638. The stock has a market cap of £532.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. Kier Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.80 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.27 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.16.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Kier Group

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

