Insider Buying: Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Acquires 12,859 Shares of Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider John Mullen purchased 12,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.52 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,417.68 ($76,992.25).

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,280.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Qantas Airways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Qantas Airways’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. Qantas Airways’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passengers and air freight, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

