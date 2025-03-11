Insider Selling: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sells 8,563 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$70,901.64.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.99. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.42 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.47.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

