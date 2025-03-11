Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 7,002 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total transaction of C$65,048.58.

Kelly Grant Boychuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 10,966 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$92,224.06.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.