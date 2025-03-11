Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells 65,754 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 120,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 276,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 330.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

