Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells 22,489 Shares of Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$353,527.08.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.51. 632,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,730. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.31.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

