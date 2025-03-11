Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 15,705 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synopsys Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $429.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.30 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

