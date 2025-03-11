Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) COO Sells $102,269.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $102,269.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,861.51. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 586,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,189. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 661,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 212,545 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,776,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,341 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

