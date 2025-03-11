Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 112,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,854,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Intuit by 99.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after acquiring an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $579.78 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,111 shares of company stock valued at $137,327,184. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

