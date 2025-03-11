Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 89.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

