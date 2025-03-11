Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,027,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 331,932 shares.The stock last traded at $39.75 and had previously closed at $40.25.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 164,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 610.8% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 66,368 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

