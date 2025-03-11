Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

VRP opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

