Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 11th (AP, APTV, ARKR, AUBN, BLZE, CASI, CDE, CSTE, DGLY, DRRX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 11th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). TD Securities issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Melius began coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA). They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA). Lifesci Capital issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME). Lifesci Capital issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

