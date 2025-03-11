Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 34,266 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 21,639 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Onsemi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
