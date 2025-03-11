Investors Research Corp Acquires 3,157 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

