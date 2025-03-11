Investors Research Corp Has $286,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FMR LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after buying an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

