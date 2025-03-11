iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

