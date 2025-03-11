iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
