iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.