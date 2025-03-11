iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

