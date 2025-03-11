iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IAU opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

