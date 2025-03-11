iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $602,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

