iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Decreased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,036 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after buying an additional 830,957 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,983,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,051,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after acquiring an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 492,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.