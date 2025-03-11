iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

