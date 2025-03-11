iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,737,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 416,680 shares.The stock last traded at $213.87 and had previously closed at $212.54.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,775 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,147,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49,307.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 500,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,753,000 after acquiring an additional 499,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,177,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.