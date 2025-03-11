iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

