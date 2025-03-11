Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,944.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,946.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,969.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

