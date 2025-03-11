ITV (OTC:ITVPY) vs. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Head to Head Survey

ITV (OTC:ITVPY – Get Free Report) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Comcast shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ITV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Comcast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ITV alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ITV and Comcast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Comcast 0 9 9 2 2.65

Dividends

Comcast has a consensus target price of $43.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Comcast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than ITV.

ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Comcast pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Comcast pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comcast has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Comcast is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Comcast 13.09% 19.98% 6.38%

Volatility and Risk

ITV has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITV and Comcast”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.50 billion 0.84 $261.22 million N/A N/A Comcast $123.73 billion 1.10 $16.19 billion $4.15 8.70

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than ITV.

Summary

Comcast beats ITV on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising. The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, which include broadband, wireline voice, and wireless services, as well as solutions for medium-sized customers and larger enterprises; and small business connectivity services in the United Kingdom. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal's television and streaming business, including national and regional cable networks; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks and owned local broadcast television stations; and Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming services. It also operates international television networks comprising the Sky Sports networks, as well as other digital properties. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The company also offers a consolidated streaming platforms under the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Xumo. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.