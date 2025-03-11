Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CEO Sells $591,010.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE JXN opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on JXN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

