James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

