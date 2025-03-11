John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

