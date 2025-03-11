John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of HPS opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Costco Price Plunge Equals Opportunity for Investors
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks Investing $650 Billion in the U.S.—Should You Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.