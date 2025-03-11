Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 46,546 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

