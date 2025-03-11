Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CLSA lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.79 and a 52-week high of $274.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.