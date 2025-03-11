JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.35), with a volume of 635457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.77 ($6.38).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £572.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 56.35.

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 10.72 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan European Discovery had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 90.80%.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

