JW Asset Management LLC Sells 110,000 Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

JW Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Idaho Strategic Resources accounts for 0.8% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €10.51 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.77. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of €7.59 ($8.25) and a twelve month high of €18.35 ($19.95). The stock has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

