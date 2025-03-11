Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,013,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 328,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

