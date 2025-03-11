Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

KRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Karman in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karman in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KRMN stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Karman has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

