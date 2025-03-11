Kevin Feeley Sells 922 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,845.12. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.

On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $286,124.00.

NASDAQ:WGS traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.17. 1,014,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

WGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

