Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.53). Approximately 7,705,329 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 3,529,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.80).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.70) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Kier Group Stock Performance
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Kier Group
In other news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 16,310 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £20,061.30 ($25,828.89). 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
