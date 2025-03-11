Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.53). Approximately 7,705,329 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 3,529,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.70) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kier Group

Kier Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £532.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.16.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kier Group

In other news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 16,310 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £20,061.30 ($25,828.89). 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kier Group

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.