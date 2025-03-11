King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $161,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 28,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $131,123.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,277,222.77. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $12,199,967.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,404.96. This trade represents a 55.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,449 shares of company stock worth $15,463,316. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $238.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

