King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $300.18 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $300,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

