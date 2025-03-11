King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $50.93 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 324.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,810 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 461.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 250.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 385.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 279.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after buying an additional 555,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.