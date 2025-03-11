King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $88.87 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $88,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:PH opened at $607.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $664.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

