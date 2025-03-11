King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,192 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $78,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PR stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. The trade was a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,446 shares of company stock worth $269,731. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

