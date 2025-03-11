King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 28,075 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,075 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $342,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.16 and a one year high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

