Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE KGC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

