Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 525,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 492,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

