Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading 9.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.04 and last traded at C$5.95. Approximately 215,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 52,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$96,488.48. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
