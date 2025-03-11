Kohl’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 172.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.9%.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

